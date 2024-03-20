Council greenlights multi-million pound extension of Mallusk housing development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, submitted by South Bank Square, entails a substantial investment of £15 million and is poised to create approximately 100 jobs during the construction phase.

The expansion project will see the construction of 98 new dwellings, including detached, semi-detached, and apartments, on land adjacent to Mayfield High Street.

Included in the plans is provision for associated car parking facilities, amenity spaces, and the integration of solar PV panels to promote sustainable energy practices. Additionally new open green spaces will also be created to enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

Planning Map, Mayfield Garden Village, Newtownabbey.

Planning permission was also granted for a new children’s play park, this facility will appeal to new families thinking of moving to the development, and those already resident in the Mayfield area.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, commented: “I’m pleased that planning permission has been granted for additional housing in this popular housing development in Mallusk, attracting new residents to the area and increasing footfall in the local shopping areas.”