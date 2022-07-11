Council host Cost of Living Crisis information event

Over 30 different organisations were in attendance, with the event aiming to increase awareness about the services available to those experiencing poverty in the Borough.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing work of the Causeway Coast and Glens Anti-Poverty Steering Group. It was established during the pandemic to increase co-ordination between organisations working to support those experiencing financial difficulties.

Ricky Wright of Vineyard Compassion who hosted the Cost of Living Crisis Information event

For further information about services that are available for people in need across the Causeway Coast and Glens area, including Advice Centres, Foodbanks, Fuel Support, and Social Supermarkets along with local and regional support organisations go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/advice