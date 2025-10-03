Council is working with charities to rehome Max the dog

Following a ruling by Lisburn District Judge Rosie Watters that the stray dog Max, which has been in the care of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for several months, can be considered as a pit bull type dog, animal rights campaigners have spoken out.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that Molly Piper, who was refused ‘standing’ in court in June, is to be recognised as Max’s owner, and she will now begin the process to rehome the dog as her pet.

Animal Rights Campaigner Zara Duncan, who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the ruling at Lisburn Magistrates Court, said: “Today’s verdict spares Max’s life, but condemns him to restrictions under flawed Breed Specific Legislation as Pit Bull Type dog.

"Max has been assessed as no risk to public safety, yet he will live a life judged solely on appearance. His story shows the cruel injustice faced by stray puppies abandoned at the mercy of councils.

Max the dog is to be rehomed following a court ruling. Pic credit: LDRS

“Although this verdict is not the result we hoped for, we must recognise that healthy puppies, who pose no behavioural risk to the public, do not need to be needlessly destroyed.

“There is no doubt in our minds that, without the early intervention of leading animal welfare charities, most notably the USPCA and Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, Max would not be alive today.

"Their advocacy, alongside overwhelming public support, ensured his case could not be ignored.”

The USPCA has welcomed the fact that Max will be exempt from euthanasia.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are hopeful that exemption requirements can be agreed and that Max will be able to be rehomed.

"The USPCA remains committed towards ensuring Max receives the best possible care and support.

"His welfare has been central to this court case and this remains our top priority.

"The USPCA is a key partner in the prevention of animal cruelty in Northern Ireland and at all times endeavours to be a champion and advocate for animal welfare.

"We stand firm in our opposition to Breed Specific Legislation (BSL) which we believe punishes certain types of dogs for the way they look and impacts on the welfare of many dogs whose behaviour poses no risk to human safety.

"We remain dedicated to protecting vulnerable animals and promoting a strong voice for all animals.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, has said it is working to have Max rehomed.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The court ruled that while Max is a banned type, he may be rehomed subject to compliance with a number of strict conditions, including being insured, microchipped, muzzled in a public space, always to be exercised on a lead, kept in a secured environment and neutered. These conditions must be met by the new owner within eight weeks.

“The council is liaising with the person who has been fully vetted and deemed suitable by the Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary in association with the USPCA to become the legal owner of ‘Max’.

"We wish him to be placed in her care as soon as possible subsequent to her confirmed compliance with the required conditions.”