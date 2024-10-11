Council issues apology as Antrim play park works continue
Works are ongoing at Antrim’s Steeple Play Park and multi-use games area.
The facility, located in the Stiles Way area of the town, was damaged following an arson attack.
A report presented to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Operations Committee at a meeting in Antrim Civic Centre, at the start of September, said an insurance payment of £97k had been received to replace damaged equipment at the site.
In addition, new surfacing will be installed and two multi-use games areas will be re-sprayed and re-lined.
Commenting on Friday, October 11, a council spokesperson stated: “The Steeple Play Park will remain closed until Saturday, October 19, to allow for the installation of new play equipment and wetpour surfaces.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve this park for our local community. We look forward to it reopening soon.”