Sports clubs in Causeway Coast and Glens are being encouraged to register their club information on a new online Sports Directory.

Clubs will have the opportunity to provide information on what their club offers in terms of activities for different age groups and contact information for anyone looking to join a sports club and take up a new healthy activity.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan welcomed the new directory saying: “This is a wonderful opportunity for local sporting organisations to promote their sport and provide information to potential new members via Council’s website.

“I’d encourage you to add your details to our new Sports Directory and I’d thank our Sport & Wellbeing team for this fantastic new initiative.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, launches the Online Sports Directory alongside Stephen McCartney, Sports Development Manager and Pat Mulvenna, Director of Leisure and Development. CREDIT CCG COUNCIL

Stephen McCartney, Sports Development Manager for Council added: “The online sports directory provides a platform for all our clubs to share information on what their club has to offer. With such a variety of sports clubs in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this will provide a great opportunity for club to grow their membership.”

Council’s website will be the platform that the sporting public can search for club information and contact details.

Any club wishing to feature in the new sports directory should complete their details at the following the link :

The link remains live and can be completed at any time for information to be updated and appear on Council’s website.

Further information on the Sports Directory can be obtained by emailing Causeway Coast and Glens Council at [email protected]