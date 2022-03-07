Causeway Coast and Glens Council marks International Women’s Day

Both within the organisation and the wider community, a range of projects and opportunities are in place to enhance women’s wellbeing and achievements.

Did you know that:

A Women’s Working Group was set up in 2021 to promote and encourage the role of women in public and community life?

Free period products are available in Council’s six main leisure and sports centres?

Council delivers programmes at Roe Valley Leisure Centre for women with a specific focus on menopause, nutrition and mental wellbeing in partnership with external organisations?

A Breastfeeding Policy ensures public areas in Council facilities provide a welcoming atmosphere for breastfeeding families and aims to adopt a breastfeeding culture throughout our Council area?

An Agile Working Policy is in place to provide greater flexibility for employees?

The organisation is a recognised ‘Safe Place’ for those impacted by domestic violence and all staff have had an opportunity to avail of training about this?

Council provides training and awareness sessions for staff on a range of relevant topics including a Women’s leadership course, menopause, and ovarian cancer?

A project is ongoing to purchase two Accessible Mobile Changing Units which will have a positive impact on families and female carers?

Reflecting on Council’s work, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “International Women’s Day takes place on Tuesday, March 8 and gives us an opportunity to think about the experience of women around us and what we can do to create a more equitable, diverse and inclusive world.

“Council is committed to playing its part and it’s encouraging to see the range of initiatives which are currently underway. Our efforts form part of a wider commitment across society to achieve a gender equal world and I’m proud to see Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council making its contribution to breaking the bias, which is the theme of this year’s annual awareness raising day.”

As part of events to mark International Women’s Day, Council is also supporting a Celebration of Enterprising Women with Enterprise Causeway and Causeway Chamber on Wednesday, March 9 at Fidela Coffee in Coleraine.

Meanwhile, tickets are still available for screenings of the Frida Kahlo documentary on March 10 and 12 at Flowerfield Arts Centre - a chance to see this thrilling documentary on a global icon.

For more information and to book go to www.flowerfield.org.

At Cloonavin, a networking event supported by Council’s Good Relations team will be attended by special guests Nandi Jola (award winning poet, storyteller and playwright) and acclaimed architect Johann Muldoon.

It provides an opportunity to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.