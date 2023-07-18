The programme will provide help for community projects that currently support residents with food and household essentials. It will be available to those projects that need additional resources to cope with increased demand for their services.

The programme is one of a series of measures that Council has recently put in place, thanks to funding from the Department for Communities. These support measures have helped to sustain organisations who offer support with food, fuel and other essentials for people who are experiencing financial difficulties within the borough.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The services that these local organisations provide help ensure that as much as possible is being done to support those who are struggling financially with their basic needs, and I’d encourage all eligible community groups to apply for this grant.”

Council opens Food Hardship Grant for local community organisations. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The Food Hardship Grant Programme will assist eligible organisations to support residents through the direct provision of food, hygiene, and household essentials through the network of already established community food projects such as community food cupboards.

Due to the one-off nature of this funding, the grant cannot be used to support the set-up of new food projects and applicants should be able to show that the support they offer is targeted at those who are most vulnerable and in need of support.

Eligible organisations can apply for grants of up to £3,000 towards 100% of eligible costs with funded activities needing to take place up to 31 March, 2024. Funding should be used for food items and other household and hygiene essentials, with a maximum of 10% of the grant awarded allocated to administration costs.

Council is advising organisations who are interested in applying, to contact a member of the Community Development team to discuss their project before starting to complete an application. The Programme will provide rolling support remaining open until all the budget has been allocated.

Further details at https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding/food-hardship-grant