Appliactions are open for a number of Community Facility Operative positions across Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s community facilities.

There are currently five permanent, part-time flexible 15 hour posts available. The local authority is also recruiting Casual Community Facility Operatives to work as and when required across the facilities.

Working hours are flexible and will include daytime, evening and weekend shifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said: “Candidates should be people who take a pride in their work, are reliable and can work independently.

Ballyduff Community Centre. (Pic by Google).

"Suitable applicants will be invited to a short interview on Wednesday, March 1 between 9am-1pm at either Lilian Bland Pavilion in Newtownabbey, or Muckamore Community Centre in Antrim, based on which location is most convenient for you.

"Sites we are recruiting for include Mossley Pavilion, Lilian Bland Pavilion (Glengormley), Dunanney Centre (Rathcoole), Ballyduff Community Centre, Stiles Community Centre (Antrim), Muckamore Community Centre (Antrim), Parkhall Community Centre (Antrim), Rathenraw Community Centre (Antrim), Greystone Community Centre (Antrim) and Neillsbrook Community Centre (Randalstown).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These are community-based roles and will involve working with people and opening/closing a building, cleaning, setting up rooms, using a computer-based booking system and carrying out maintenance and safety checks."

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross explained: “Employees are the heart of the community facilities throughout our borough. I would encourage all members of the public who are seeking employment and whose qualities match those of the job description to apply.”