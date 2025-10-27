Council reschedules date of popular Craigavon Lakes Halloween fireworks display

The annual fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes has been rescheduled. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

The annual Halloween fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes due to take place this Thursday (October 30) is being rescheduled for health and safety reasons.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council announced on Monday evening that the popular event has been brought forward to Wednesday, October 29 at 7.30pm – a day earlier than originally planned – due to strong winds being forecast from 7pm on Thursday.

The council said the decision to hold the fireworks display on Wednesday was made in line with health and safety guidance and on the advice of the fireworks company.

As a result of the date change, members of the public are advised that the car park at South Lake Leisure Centre will close at 3pm and the centre at 4pm on Wednesday, October 29

to facilitate the fireworks event.

Normal opening hours will operate on Thursday, October 30.

A spokesperson for ABC Borough Council said: “The council apologises for any inconvenience this change may cause and appreciates the public’s understanding as it adapts to changing weather conditions.”