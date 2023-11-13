Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to host a series of events to mark Ulster-Scots Language Week from November 20-24.

Coordinated by the Ulster Scots Agency, ‘Ulster Scotch Leid Week’ aims to promote greater awareness of the Ulster Scots language and celebrate the contribution which Ulster Scots makes to the local area and communities.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “This year’s programme of events to mark Ulster Scots Language Week highlights the importance of the Ulster-Scots in our local culture, heritage and tradition. Ulster-Scots tradition can be heard in towns, shops and cafes across our Borough. It is highly important to local people, helping to give them a sense of belonging and place.”

The week of activities commences on Monday, November 20, at 7pm in The Fuse Centre Ballymoney, with an evening of poems, verses and stories from Chalie Gillen, Councillor Ivor Wallace and Alan Millar.

On Tuesday, November 21, at 7pm in Tilly Molloy Centre, Liam Logan, a native Ulster-Scots speaker and an enthusiast promoter of Ulster-Scots, will give a talk on Ulster Scots and explore how it is an integral part of our shared linguistic and cultural heritage. There will be tunes and music from renowned local musician Dick Glasgow.

Then on Thursday, November 23 in Kilrea, there will be more tunes, stories and songs featuring Dick Glasgow and friends, with a talk by Liam Logan. This will be held in Kilrea Orange Hall, New Row, Kilrea at 7.30pm with light refreshments served.

Gerard McIlroy, Good Relations Officer at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “As part of the Hear Here project, we are delighted to run these events to mark Ulster Scots Week. This project aims to promote the use of the Ulster-Scots language across the Borough. We hope that many will take the opportunity to come to these events and explore Ulster Scots and the range of talent we have in our community.”

