Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With over one in five 11 to 16 year olds in Northern Ireland reporting having used an e-cigarette, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is working with partners to produce information to support discussion with young people on vaping, and raise awareness of the risks it poses given the rise in its popularity.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “E-cigarettes, or ‘vapes’, are extremely addictive, so we want to highlight how this addiction can soon take a hold of young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The health advice is clear: young people and people who have never smoked should not vape, so we want parents and carers to be equipped with all the information they need to feel confident in discussing the risks of vaping with kids.

The PHA’s vaping poster. Get the facts at www.pha.site/vaping.

“It’s good to talk and the more openly you can discuss vaping, the more likely your child will be able to come to you if, for example, their friends are pressuring them to try it or they’ve started vaping and want to give up.

“While in absolute terms vaping may not be as harmful as smoking tobacco, the nicotine content and the unknown long-term harms of e-cigarettes mean that vaping carries risks to health and could lead to lifelong addiction for children. They can be highly addictive and withdrawal causes anxiety, trouble concentrating and headaches.

“By providing information on vaping and raising awareness of the risks, we hope that we can empower families and people working in care settings to have open and engaging conversations with young people to steer them away from these products.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vapes are an age-restricted product. It is illegal to sell a vape to someone who is under 18 or to purchase a vape for someone who is under 18 years old.

The PHA’s new vaping resources include an information leaflet for parents and carers with advice on discussing the issue, a vaping factsheet with key details about these products, and awareness-raising posters aimed at both parents and young people, which will be displayed in schools, regional colleges and community and voluntary organisations. Visit www.pha.site/vaping.