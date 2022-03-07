Councillor Adger welcomes road safety work at Aughafatten

The work, scheduled to get underway on Monday, March 14, is expected to conclude on March 27.

Councillor Adger said: “I have been lobbying for this much needed work to be done over the past 12 months after the Aughafatten community asked me to speak on their behalf. I met with a deputation from the residents to discuss their genuine concerns about the speed of traffic on this stretch of the Carnlough Road. A number of accidents have occurred and local people were pleading for something to be done to eradicate the problem.

“I sought the support of DFI (Roads) and I’m delighted to receive a positive response from them - to put in place ‘high friction surfacing’ which provides skid-resistance for roads and other surfaces to ensure maximum safety.

Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger MBE

“With a long history of proven success in improving road safety and saving lives, high friction surfacing benefits both road users and pedestrians, particularly in dangerous conditions such as adverse weather.