Councillor appeals for staff survey to be carried out

Speaking at a meeting of the local authority at The Braid, Cllr Gaston said: “Regarding the independent survey that was to take place of all our staff within Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, I understand there has been a delay in rolling that out. Now that there is going to be a new interim chief executive in post, could we put this on the agenda that we try and formalise and get this agreed with the unions so that we can ballot our members? “We talked about doing this last September. I feel it is important to get this rolled out to our members to understand the feeling that exists within our workforce, There will be a plan of action come out of that and then we will be able to take forward. But we can’t do anything until we get the ballot off our members.”