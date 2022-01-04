Councillor praises Lisburn church for saving Christmas for locals in need

As part of their centenary year of celebrations, Lisburn City Elim has been collecting food items each Sunday and with the support of The Resurgam Trust.

For people struggling with their finances, the festive period can cause much worry and stress.

The project provided the church with the opportunity to reach out to the public with the aim of supporting people to get through the Christmas period.

With the reduction of Universal Credit and the ongoing effects of Covid-19, the church managed to donate 100 hampers to The Resurgam Trust.

The trust, which is based in Lisburn, delivers positive change to those who need it most in the city.

Speaking about their momentous year commemorating the history of the Elim movement in Lisburn, Pastor Darren McWilliams said: “One hundred years ago a small band of faithful men and women came together to tell the wonderful story of Jesus’ saving grace and love to the people of Lisburn.

“In this our centenary year the church wanted to demonstrate that same grace and love by supporting families and individuals with a gift of 100 food hampers this Christmas.

“I would like to thank our congregation for their outstanding giving and I would also like to personally thank the staff and volunteers at The Resurgam Trust who have helped our church support those in the greatest need throughout Lisburn.”

The director of the Resurgam Trust Adrian Bird added: “We were delighted to receive a donation of a massive 100 food hampers from Lisburn City Elim, to mark their 100th birthday and to partner with them in supporting some of the most vulnerable in our city.”