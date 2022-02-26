Councillors appointed ‘age friendly champions’

Mid and East Antrim Council has approved two “champions” to develop an “age-friendly” initiative, writes Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:00 am

Coast Road Alliance Ald Gerardine Mulvenna and Braid DUP Cllr Beth Adger will share the role to assist Mid and East Antrim move towards becoming at age-friendly borough. Being “age-friendly will recognise the rights of older people to equality of opportunity and treatment in all aspects of life as they grow older”, a report to the council’s Direct Services Committee has stated.

Cllr Adger was proposed for the role by Councillor Cheryl Brownlee who said she believed that her party colleague would be a “great advocate” for older people.”

Proposing Ald Mulvenna, Cllr Danny Donnelly pointed out that his colleague is already the borough’s Dementia Champion. Cllr Donnelly said: “I know that Ald Mulvenna is interested in this and has worked in this area.” Seconding Cllr Donnelly, Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray commented: “If they could both work together on it, they would both be great advocates.”

Cllr Johnston added: “It would be fantastic for them to work together.”

The pair will be part of an internal working group. A salaried post of Age-Friendly Co-ordinator will be recruited in the next financial year, funded by the Public Health Agency, to promote an age-friendly strategy and three-year action plan. The local authority is expected to make a public commitment by the end of March to become an “age-friendly borough”.

