Councillors appointed ‘age friendly champions’

Coast Road Alliance Ald Gerardine Mulvenna and Braid DUP Cllr Beth Adger will share the role to assist Mid and East Antrim move towards becoming at age-friendly borough. Being “age-friendly will recognise the rights of older people to equality of opportunity and treatment in all aspects of life as they grow older”, a report to the council’s Direct Services Committee has stated.
Cllr Adger was proposed for the role by Councillor Cheryl Brownlee who said she believed that her party colleague would be a “great advocate” for older people.”
Proposing Ald Mulvenna, Cllr Danny Donnelly pointed out that his colleague is already the borough’s Dementia Champion. Cllr Donnelly said: “I know that Ald Mulvenna is interested in this and has worked in this area.” Seconding Cllr Donnelly, Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray commented: “If they could both work together on it, they would both be great advocates.”
Cllr Johnston added: “It would be fantastic for them to work together.”
The pair will be part of an internal working group. A salaried post of Age-Friendly Co-ordinator will be recruited in the next financial year, funded by the Public Health Agency, to promote an age-friendly strategy and three-year action plan. The local authority is expected to make a public commitment by the end of March to become an “age-friendly borough”.