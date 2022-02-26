Councillors appointed ‘age friendly champions’

Coast Road Alliance Ald Gerardine Mulvenna and Braid DUP Cllr Beth Adger will share the role to assist Mid and East Antrim move towards becoming at age-friendly borough. Being “age-friendly will recognise the rights of older people to equality of opportunity and treatment in all aspects of life as they grow older”, a report to the council’s Direct Services Committee has stated.

Cllr Adger was proposed for the role by Councillor Cheryl Brownlee who said she believed that her party colleague would be a “great advocate” for older people.”

Proposing Ald Mulvenna, Cllr Danny Donnelly pointed out that his colleague is already the borough’s Dementia Champion. Cllr Donnelly said: “I know that Ald Mulvenna is interested in this and has worked in this area.” Seconding Cllr Donnelly, Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray commented: “If they could both work together on it, they would both be great advocates.”

Braid DUP Cllr Beth Adger has been appointed by Council as a 'champion' of an initiative to move Mid & East Antrim towards becoming at age-friendly borough

Cllr Johnston added: “It would be fantastic for them to work together.”