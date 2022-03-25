Councillors unite in support of Ukraine

Proposed by Cr Keith Turner and seconded by Cr Gregg McKeen, the motion stated: “That Mid and East Antrim Borough Council expresses its solidarity with the people of Ukraine in light of Russian aggression and opens a venue for humanitarian aid in each of our three towns.”

Recent weeks have already seen local citizens and businesses make donations towards the humanitarian aid effort for those displaced due to the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia.

Paying tribute to their “humbling acts of generosity and kindness”, Mayor William McCaughey said: “Residents of Mid and East Antrim have risen to the challenge and have already gathered lorry loads of produce to be sent to the Ukraine.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey

As the crisis and the needs of the people of Ukraine continue to evolve, however, the Mayor encouraged them to consider financial contributions as a way of providing support. He said: “This conflict sadly will not end quickly and the items needed today may not be required in one to two months’ time. Having spoken to members of charities and groups dealing with the Ukrainian people, their need is now more financial contribution rather than produce. Whilst I, as Mayor, would not discourage anyone from giving, I would simply ask people to consider a financial contribution, enabling the professional organisations to provide what is needed.”