Councillors have welcomed news that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been announced as a finalist in five Local Government Awards categories.

At this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, members received an an officers’ report outlining the five categories: the Service Innovation and Improvement Award, Causeway Healthy Kids; Engaging Communities Award, Bushmills Community Choices; Collaborative Partnership Award, Causeway Healthy Kids; Local Government Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award, PCSP Disability Project; and Communications Campaign of the Year Award, Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign 2024.

A council officer said that an accompanying press release had also been created to raise awareness of the nominations.

DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop said she was “delighted” to see Bushmills Community Choice on the list and said she would like to attend the awards in support.

DUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said it was a “huge credit” to the organisations and their staff for “even being considered for this accolade”.

“We must be commended on the press release but I think we could push a bit more out on this,” he added. “We could be looking at more social media-friendly promotion of what we’re doing and having some bite-sized information on the people involved as well.

“We’re here to be scrutinised by the public and we also have to commend our staff and the work that they’re doing and these organisations are doing as well.

“It’s a great commendation to be nominated, whether we win or we don’t win, and I think we should promote that much more.”