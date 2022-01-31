Councils call on Local Government Pension Scheme to divest from fossil fuels

Lisburn and Mid Ulster Councils call on Local Government Pension Scheme to initiate plans to divest from investing in fossil fuels.

At present, the scheme has investments worth £113 million tied up in the fossil fuel industry, and has so far resisted calls to divest.

With many schools, libraries and colleges in Northern Ireland contributing to the Pension Scheme, divestment would not only ensure a greener future but also protect people’s pensions from future losses.

The motion brought before Mid Ulster Council, which was passed on January 27, was proposed by Independent Councillor Dan Kerr and read as follows:

“This Council calls on the Northern Ireland Local Government Officers Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC) to divest the Local Government Pension Scheme from any fossil fuel companies within two years.

"This will give NILGOSC ample time to exit the market at the best time ensuring no adverse impact on the pension fund.”

Mid Ulster’s motion was preceded on 25 th January by a motion passed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

This motion was proposed by Green Party Councillor Simon Lee, and called upon NILGOSC to:

“Outline their plans for divesting from fossil fuels, including timelines, and request that they meet with Officers, Trade Unions and Elected Members to present these plans.”

While stopping short of calling for immediate divestment, the motion passed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City represents another step forward, and means that a majority of councils in

Northern Ireland (6 of 11) now wish NILGOSC to undertake actions to bring about divestment. Motions calling for full and imminent divestment have previously been passed by Newry Mourne and Down, Belfast City, Fermanagh and Omagh, and Derry City and Strabane.

Councillors proposing such motions have been supported in their efforts by Fossil Free NI, a grassroots group which has been campaigning for divestment since 2018.

Commenting on the passing of the motion at Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Dan Kerr said: “I am glad that the council unanimously supported the divestment motion, and that we, along

with many other local authorities both nationally and internationally, have added weight to this campaign. We hope that it can highlight the unethical nature of continued investment in

the fossil fuel industry, and also that with practical action we can strive for a better world for both present and future generations.”

Dr Seamus Campbell of Fossil Free NI also expressed his delight at the passing of the motions, adding: “With COP26 highlighting the necessity of urgent climate action, it is

imperative that our communities are not fuelling climate catastrophe. Calling upon NILGOSC to divest from the fossil fuel industry is one way to do this. We are delighted that our local

representatives and have passed these motions and sent a clear message that business as usual in longer an option. We hope it will encourage other councils to pass similar motions,