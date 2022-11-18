Town centre businesses are invited to showcase their creativity as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s annual festive window competition.

This year’s winners will each receive a beautifully hand-crafted trophy made by No9 Creations for their efforts, as the countdown to Christmas gets underway.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Our annual Christmas Window competition encourages business to add to the magic of the season and it helps to create a festive atmosphere in our town centres at this special time of year.

“The independent judging panel is very much looking forward to visiting each location to view the wonderful displays for themselves and I am delighted that this year we are working with Tony and Robert from No9 Creations to design a bespoke trophy for each winner.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with his granddaughter Makenzie and Santa Claus

“I would like to wish all our town centre businesses the best of luck and I want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to ‘shop local’ this Christmas and support our business community.

"There is no need to formally enter the competition and, as anticipation builds, we’re asking all businesses to have their windows completed by 5pm on Friday, December 2. Judging will take place between December 5-9.”

Businesses are asked to consider the following judging criteria: Originality / creativity; Visual impact; Festivity.

One winner will be selected from the following towns: Ballycastle, Ballykelly, Ballymoney, Bushmills, Coleraine, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart