THE third and final Adam’s 24-hour walking challenge will take place this weekend (August 3-4) at Craigavon Lakes for B Positive.

Poignantly, it will also mark the second anniversary of the passing of the charity’s founder, nine-year-old Banbridge boy, Adam Watson.

The ‘wee warrior’ - who was an inspiration to so many - lost his courageous battle on August 3, 2022. Adam battled acute myeloid leukaemia for almost three years.

His parents, David and Sara, felt that now was the right time to stage the final 24-hour challenge.

David and Sara Watson ready for Adam’s 24-hour challenge this weekend at Craigavon Lakes.

But, they are aiming to go out on a high and make this year’s event even bigger and better than before!

There will be entertainment throughout the day, with DJ Greener kicking off proceedings at 10am. The walk itself gets underway at 11am.

Other performers will include Rock Choir, Lyness Stage School, Whiskey Before Breakfast, The Dukes, Paula Sax and Kayla Lennon.

At 2pm on Saturday there will be a time of reflection to remember Adam. Another emotional element of the event is the walk of light, from 9.45pm to 10.45pm.

David Watson said they were looking forward to another wonderful weekend.

“It is hard to believe how quickly another year has come round,” he said.

“Saturday will also be Adam’s second anniversary, so it will be a day of mixed emotions.

“This is the third and final year of the walk; we always said we wanted to stop it a year too soon, rather than a year too late.

“A lot of the teams have kept coming back year on year, and we are so grateful for that.

“We will be having a time of remembrance at 2pm on Saturday, which is around the time Adam passed away.

“This will be led by Roderic West, who will be doing a Bible reading and we will be singing Adam’s favourite song from church ‘My Lighthouse’. We’ve got cards printed with the words on it so everyone can join in.

“This will then be followed by the fancy dress lap (from 2.15pm), as we want to keep people’s spirits high.

“Adam came up with the idea of the walk as he wanted to get people out and having fun.

“Adam has left an impact on so many people’s lives. It’s a case of us continuing to tell his story, keeping his name out there and showing that, with faith, you can face life’s battles - just like Adam did.”