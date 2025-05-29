Counterpoint Coleraine choir tunes up for summer concert with youngest ever performer, Max (9)

By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A renowned Causeway Coast choir is rehearsing for its next concert with its youngest EVER performer: a nine-year-old singer called Max.

Counterpoint Coleraine is a mixed choir of around 45 voices, singing a variety of religious and secular music. They are currently rehearsing for a charity Summer Concert in St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine.

The choir will welcome special guests Helen Hutchinson (mezzo soprano), Gwyneth Reid (cello), Tim Cairns (flute) and young Max McGinley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mill Strand PS pupil Max loves to sing, having started lessons at the age of six. The Portstewart boy is currently working towards his Trinity Grade 3 and sings in the National Youth Choir NI.

Nine-year-old Max rehearsing for his appearance at the Counterpoint Coleraine concert in June. CREDIT COUNTERPOINTNine-year-old Max rehearsing for his appearance at the Counterpoint Coleraine concert in June. CREDIT COUNTERPOINT
Nine-year-old Max rehearsing for his appearance at the Counterpoint Coleraine concert in June. CREDIT COUNTERPOINT

He took first place singing Moon River at the recent Coleraine Music Festival and has performed in Drenagh Estate, St Patrick’s Church Coleraine and most recently at the opening of the Dunluce Lodge Hotel in Portrush.

The Counterpoint Summer Concert takes place on June 14 at 7.30pm. Suggested donation £10 at the door.

Related topics:ColeraineCauseway Coast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice