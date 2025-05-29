Counterpoint Coleraine choir tunes up for summer concert with youngest ever performer, Max (9)
Counterpoint Coleraine is a mixed choir of around 45 voices, singing a variety of religious and secular music. They are currently rehearsing for a charity Summer Concert in St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine.
The choir will welcome special guests Helen Hutchinson (mezzo soprano), Gwyneth Reid (cello), Tim Cairns (flute) and young Max McGinley.
Mill Strand PS pupil Max loves to sing, having started lessons at the age of six. The Portstewart boy is currently working towards his Trinity Grade 3 and sings in the National Youth Choir NI.
He took first place singing Moon River at the recent Coleraine Music Festival and has performed in Drenagh Estate, St Patrick’s Church Coleraine and most recently at the opening of the Dunluce Lodge Hotel in Portrush.
The Counterpoint Summer Concert takes place on June 14 at 7.30pm. Suggested donation £10 at the door.
