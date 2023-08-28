Country comes to Town festival in Portadown promises day of fun for all the family

The countdown is on to this year’s highly anticipanted Country comes to Town extravaganza in Portadown.

Posing on at tractor during the 2022 Country Comes To Town event are from left: Aaron Adams, Tara-Rose Samolia McLarnon, Anca Samolia McLarnon and Neil McLarnon. Picture: Tony Hendron

The organisers have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the event on Saturday, September 16 is a memorable and enjoyable day for everyone with lots to see and do.

The annual fun-filled festival brings upwards of 25,000 people into Portadown with local people and visitors from far and wide enjoying the spectacle. Every year the event gets bigger and better and once again a bumper variety of activities has been lined up for all the family to enjoy.

Along with a great programme of country music, there will be a line-up of fabulous fun in the town centre including vintage displays, steam traction engines, horse threshing and even an appearance by the Vikings. There will also be plenty of entertainent especially for children, including the chance to meet animals at a petting farm.

Portadown town centre was packed for the 2022 Country comes to Town event. Picture: Tony Hendron

The headline act certain to draw the crowds will be country star John McNicholl and his band. Other top country favourites lined up to provide a fantastic day’s entertainment and get toes tapping are Boxcar Brian, Jordan McPolin, Emma Donohue, Wee Tom, Andrew McMurdie, Alistair Spence and Steve Beckett.

Country comes to Town has been a popular date in the Portadown area calendar for more than 25 years and is sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The fun kicks off around 11.30am on Saturday, Septemer 16 and runs all afternoon until 5.30pm.