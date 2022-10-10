Country Comes to Town in pictures
Thousands of people descended on Portadown on Saturday for the annual Country Comes to Town event.
By Valerie Martin
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:41 pm
The showcase country-themed day had been postponed last month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.
Vintage displays, steam traction engines and petting farms along with delicious food and live entertainment all added to the fun-filled occasion.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere.
Page 1 of 5