Three members of Portadown Rotary Club who were fundraising at Country Comes To Town wth their 'Human Fruit Machine' game. Included from left are, Paddy Haughain, Wilbert McKee and Ursula Boyle. PT41-201.

Country Comes to Town in pictures

Thousands of people descended on Portadown on Saturday for the annual Country Comes to Town event.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:33 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:41 pm

The showcase country-themed day had been postponed last month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Vintage displays, steam traction engines and petting farms along with delicious food and live entertainment all added to the fun-filled occasion.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere.

1. Artistic touch

Lacey McCann (5) has her face painted by Charlotte Lewsley of Glitter and Gore at the Portadown Credit Union stand at Country Comes To Town. PT41-206.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Giving it a go!

Catherine Dixon, left, Portadown Rotary Club Past President, encourages members of the crowd at Country Comes To Town during the club's fundraising 'Human Fruit Machine' game. PT41-202.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Getting behind the wheel

Posing on at tractor during Saturday's Country Comes To Town event are from left: Aaron Adams, Tara-Rose Samolia McLarnon, Anca Samolia McLarnon and Neil McLarnon. PT41-200.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Sweet treat

Enjoying their candy floss are Brisha McCann (8) and Florie Loughlin (8). PT41-212.

Photo: Tony Hendron

