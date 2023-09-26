County Armagh teenager Clare Keeley has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Irish Junior Eurovision contest.

The 13-year-old singer rom Gilford sang her version of ‘Symphony’ during the TG4 show and was voted straight into the semi finals by judges Niamh Ní Chróinín, presenter of TG4 youth programming; sports presenter Aindriú de Paor, and guest judge and previous Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh.

Clare will join seven other young Irish hopefuls at the semi final show, which will be broadcast on October 1.

A student of Flynn Performing Arts, Clare took part last year in the competition and made it to the final three.

Gilford teen Clare Keeley has secured a semi-final spot in the Irish Junior Eurovision contest. Photo: 1IMAGE/Bryan Brophy

This year she’s hoping to go all the way, winning the opportunity to represent Ireland in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Nice, France in November 2023.

Clare says: “I had a great experience last year and I am delighted to be taking part in the Irish Junior Eurovision again this year. I would love the opportunity to go all the way and make it through to the finals and then hopefully to Nice to represent Ireland in Junior Eurovision 2023.

"I’m working on preparing my song in Irish for the semi finals which is a challenge, but I’m really excited and I just hope the effort pays off.”

Following the semi finals, judging will open to a public vote to choose a winner, culminating in a final showcase on October 8.

Talented teen Clare has been dancing since she was two and half years old, and started taking singing lessons at seven years old.

Under the tuition of Fiona Flynn at Flynn Performing Arts, Clare has completed grades in Classical Singing and Musical Theatre.

She was a member of the Elite Team at Stagebox and is now under the management of Maureen V Ward, who represents some of the best of the upcoming talent in Ireland.

Clare takes weekly dance classes in Ballet, Tap and Modern Jazz with the Blevins Academy, Portadown in addition to piano and violin lessons in Our Lady’s Grammar School.

She performs at all local festivals and has also been involved with Newry Musical Society in their AIMS-nominated production of ‘School of Rock’.

Last year, Clare played the lead role in RTE’s ‘Toy Show the Musical’. She also played the lead in a workshop for a beautiful new musical currently in production in Dublin in association with The Gate Theatre, ‘The Boy with the Green Hair’.

The production saw Clare perform with and for some of Ireland’s best musical theatre talent and producers.

The semi final airs on Saturday, October 1 on TG4 at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, 15 countries will be joining Ireland for the Junior Eurovision finals at the Palais Nikaïa in Nice this November.

Estonia will be making their debut in the competition this year, while Germany are returning after one year away.

France is hosting the 21st edition of the competition, featuring new songs from young artists aged between 9 and 14-years-old.