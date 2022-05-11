County Down Junior Orange annual parade in Banbridge

Banbridge Rising Sons were joined by Junior Lodges from Donaghadee, Portavogie, Inch, Ballynahinch, Newry, Dondonald, Saintfield, Hillsborough, Dromore, Kilkeel, Loughbrickland and Rathfriland.

The Junior Lodges were accompanied by: Downshire Guiding Star, South Down Defenders, Ardarragh Accordion, William Sterritt Memorial, Pride of Ballybeen, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys, Rising Sons of the Valley and Donaghadee Fife and Drums.

The parade began at 11.30am from Banbridge Orange Hall and parades through the town and make its way out to the Orange Field at Peggy’s Loaning where there was a fun day.

The parade then returned at 2.30pm again parading through the town.

