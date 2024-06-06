1 . Deli on the Green, 19 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon

Deli on the Green is renowned for its wholesome, freshly prepared meals, including a variety of salads, cold meats and cheeses, and homemade traybakes. The deli prides itself on using locally sourced artisan produce.The café’s cosy, beautiful setting and friendly staff make it a popular spot for both locals and visitors.For more information go to www.delionthegreen.com Photo: Deli on the Green Facebook