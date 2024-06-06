From vibrant cafes serving fresh salads and smoothies to cosy restaurants offering nourishing meals, Tyrone's dining scene is perfect for those looking to eat healthily while enjoying delicious food.
Many of these restaurants and cafes pride themselves on locally sourced produce making the quality of their food even tastier and full of the variety you need for a balanced diet.
Here are 14 of the best healthy eating spots in Tyrone for you to check out next time you want to have a lovely meal with no guilt.
1. Deli on the Green, 19 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon
Deli on the Green is renowned for its wholesome, freshly prepared meals, including a variety of salads, cold meats and cheeses, and homemade traybakes. The deli prides itself on using locally sourced artisan produce.The café’s cosy, beautiful setting and friendly staff make it a popular spot for both locals and visitors.For more information go to www.delionthegreen.com Photo: Deli on the Green Facebook
2. The Brewer's House ,73 Castlecaulfield Road, Donaghmore
The Brewer's House gastro pub has the charm of a traditional pub with a modern menu focused on fresh, local ingredients. They offer a variety of healthy options, including fresh seafood, salads and meats.Housed in a building dating back to the 18th century, the pub has the perfect cosy and historical setting.For more information go to www.thebrewershouse.com Photo: The Brewer's House facebook
3. Quinns Corner, 175 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon
Quinns Corner is known for its wholesome, hearty meals and experimental breakfasts which include plenty of healthy choices. Their menu features plenty of fish, meats, and seasonal vegetables, excellent for a healthy diet.The venue is famous for its welcoming atmosphere and excellent service, making it a great spot for a healthy meal.For more information go to www.facebook.com Photo: Quinn's Corner Facebook
4. The Moy Larder, 12 The Square, Moy
The Moy Larder offers a delightful selection of nutritious dishes, including homemade soups, salads, and sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients. They are also known for their great coffee and warm friendly atmosphere.The café's relaxed, friendly environment and focus on high-quality, fresh produce make it a popular choice among locals and tourists alike.For more information go to https://www.themoylarder.com/ Photo: Moy Larder Facebook