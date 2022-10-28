St Macartan’s Church (The Forth Chapel), Augher, won the top prize of UK Church of the Year 2022.

Winners of the first ever National Church Awards were announced by Hugh Dennis, comedian, presenter and actor, and Rev Canon Ann Easter, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, at a ceremony held before a specially invited audience of church and heritage lovers on Monday at the historic Mercers’ Company Livery Hall in the City of London.

The National Church Awards, run by The National Churches Trust, celebrate churches and the people who use and look after them.

Pictured, from left, Hugh Dennis, Canon Easter, Canon Noel McGahan and Mary McGee (St Macartan's Augher), Sue Bowens (Pilgrim Trust), Shirley Adams (National Churches Trust). Pic: Mike Swift

St Macartan's is a beautiful church, located in the heart of the Clogher Valley, dates from 1838 – 1846 and was once the cathedral of the Roman Catholic diocese of Clogher.

The church is famous for its gorgeous Clarke Studio stained glass windows, installed in 1922. These have recently been restored as part of a major heritage project led by Martin McKenna.

The judges singled out the church for the combined strength of its approach to looking after the building, the involvement of local people as volunteers and the way that St Macartan’s is promoted as part of the heritage of County Tyrone.

Hugh Dennis said: “Packed with history and heritage, centres for vital community support and places for worship and reflection, churches are the beating heart of the nation.

St Macartan’s church (The Forth Chapel), Augher.

A huge congratulation to all of the winners of this year’s awards, all of whom love and carefor their churches. The National Church Awards will inspire others with new ideas to make their churches welcoming, long lasting and thriving, at the service of all. “

Claire Walker, Chief Executive, of the National Churches Trust said: “Our new National Church Awards bring together all that is brilliant about the work happening in and around church buildings. Architecture, maintenance, supporting volunteers and providing a great welcome are all hugely important to the future of churches.”

“The Church of the Year is a shining example of a church, chapel or meeting house which is open, available to all and supported by the local community. It should meet the needs of this community and be welcoming to those visiting from near and far.”