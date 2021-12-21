Couples can now tie the knot in ancestral home of a US President

The Gobbins in Islandmagee, Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum in Boneybefore, Carrickfergus and Arthur Cottage in Cullybackey will be available to hire. Hire of the cottages will be priced between £450 and £550 and The Gobbins at between £400 and £500.

When the pricing difference was queried by Bannside Ulster Unionist councillor Alderman William McNeilly, he was told by a council officer that the cottages will be more expensive as they are “opened on demand” whereas there is a “level of staffing” at The Gobbins.

“Prices have been worked out taking this into consideration,” the officer explained..

Arthur Cottage. (Editorial Image).

Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger asked: “Why is Arthur Cottage hardly every open in Cullybackey. The place is hardly ever open for them to go to now schools are out and about. They are there for people to see, not a closed door. I think they should open a bit more for the public.”

The officer indicated that recruitment is taking place for more staff.

“We hope to be able to open the cottages more and schools encouraged to visit,” she noted.

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly commented: “I think this is a very good use of our venues. They are very popular with people in the area. We would like people to use these places for ceremonies. This is providing an income for council as well.

Bannside DUP councillor Alderman Tommy Nicholl revealed that a member of the Arthur family had queried the closure of Arthur Cottage which is the ancestral home of Chester Alan Arthur, the 21st President of the United States of America.

Ald Nichoill said he was “concerned” about Arthur Cottage.