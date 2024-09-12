The Court of Appeal in Belfast has quashed four convictions of a former subpostmaster of Portstewart Post Office, arising from flaws with the Horizon IT system.

Lee Williamson appeared before the Court of Appeal in Belfast on Thursday, September 12.

Five related convictions were quashed by the Post Office (Horizon Systems) Act 2024 when it was passed on 24 May 2024. Former subposmaster Lee Williamson awaits a letter from the Department of Justice to notify him that his convictions have been quashed under the Act.

Michael Madden, of Madden & Finucane Solicitors, said: “Mr Williamson is now fully exonerated. The Prosecution abandoned their challenge to this appeal after receiving material we had obtained in the preparation of the appeal, including a report from forensic investigators, Second Sight.

"Once the Prosecution conceded the appeal, the Court of Appeal expedited proceedings and allowed the appeal during a brief Hearing this morning.

“Had the Post Office not withheld IT information from Mr Williamson at the time of his prosecution, he would never have been convicted. The ongoing Public Inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal is investigating why disclosure was held back from sub-postmasters.

“Criminal prosecutions should be taken against any individuals found by the Inquiry to have deliberately withheld disclosure in an attempt to save the reputation of the Post Office at the expense of the lives of its sub-postmasters.”

Mr Williamson said: “I feel vindicated for taking legal action. I have always been innocent but can now say that I am officially exonerated.

“Other sub-postmasters who started their journey before me, inspired me to take the first steps towards appealing my convictions. I hope my case has helped others come forward.”

Earlier this week (September 9) Mr Williamson appeared in a follow up documentary ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact’ on ITV.

The documentary looked at what life was like for subpostmasters like Mr Williamson in the wake of the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ which aired in January this year and highlighted the failings of The Post Office’s automated Horizon system.

In May of this year, Mr Williamson said that the ITV programme ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ was "the best gift we could have received".