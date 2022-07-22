Covid 19: 112,000 still unvaccinated across NI - worst areas revealed

As plans are being made for the roll-out of an autumn booster programme, we can reveal the areas of Northern Ireland that have the lowest take-up of even one jab.

More than 10 million people in the UK, including 3.7 million adults, remain unvaccinated against the virus as the NHS - and the business community - creaks under the strain of the latest wave.

Latest figures from Health and Social Care NI show that across the UK, Northern Ireland is the nation with the lowest coverage with 80.3 per cent of the population vaccination, compared to 84.8 per cent in Scotland and 83.4 per cent in England. The percentage vaccinated in Wales is slightly ahead of Northern Ireland at 80.9 per cent.

As of July 14, 19.7% of those eligible in Northern Ireland remain unvaccinated, representing just over 350,514 people aged five years and over, including 112,636 adults.

Where in NI are the lowest vaccination levels?

The variation revealed through local statistics for Northern Ireland suggests vaccination remains an issue in some areas.

Mid Ulster has the lowest vaccination rate with 16 percent of people aged over 12 unvaccinated, followed by Belfast with 14.7 percent and Causeway Coast and Glens with 14.1 percent.

The highest update was in Derry City and Strabane, where 7 per cent of over 12s are unvaccinated.

What are the vaccination levels for your area?

The breakdown is as follows:

Mid Ulster - 84 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 16 per cent unvaccinated.

Belfast - 85.3 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 14.7 per cent unvaccinated.

Causeway Coast and Glens - 85.9 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 14.1 per cent unvaccinated.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon - 86.3 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 13.7 per cent unvaccinated.

Mid and East Antrim - 88.7 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 11.3 per cent unvaccinated.

Fermanagh and Omagh - 88.9 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 11.1 per cent unvaccinated.

Antrim and Newtownabbey - 90.4 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 9.6 per cent unvaccinated.

Newry, Mourne and Down - 90.5 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 9.5 per cent unvaccinated.

Lisburn and Castlereagh - 92.4 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 7.6 per cent unvaccinated.

Ards and North Down - 92.5 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 7.5 per cent unvaccinated.

Derry City and Strabane - 93.0 per cent of over 12s with one dose or more; 7.0 per cent unvaccinated.