An autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination is to be offered to people across Northern Ireland who are at high risk of serious disease, the Department of Health has said.

Announcing those who are eligible for the jab, the Department said certain people would be most likely to benefit from vaccination.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the following groups will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine this autumn:

residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, Covid-19 chapter (Green Book)

frontline health and social care workers

persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme is now entering its third autumn season and it remains as important as ever that those considered most at risk take up the offer of vaccination, when invited to do so.

"Vaccination provides vital protection against Covid-19 and has been particularly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

"We know that Covid-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccination this autumn. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”