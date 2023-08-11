Announcing those who are eligible for the jab, the Department said certain people would be most likely to benefit from vaccination.
In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the following groups will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine this autumn:
- residents in a care home for older adults
- all adults aged 65 years and over
- persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, Covid-19 chapter (Green Book)
- frontline health and social care workers
- persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression
- persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults
Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme is now entering its third autumn season and it remains as important as ever that those considered most at risk take up the offer of vaccination, when invited to do so.
"Vaccination provides vital protection against Covid-19 and has been particularly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death.
"We know that Covid-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccination this autumn. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”
The Department said the Public Health Agency will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn booster vaccine in due course.