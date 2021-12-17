Covid-19 booster - where, when and how to get one this weekend

In the past five days alone, a total of 104,933 boosters has been reported on the Northern Ireland vaccination dashboard.

Head of NI’s vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly praised all those involved in the concerted drive to get people jabbed as quickly as possible.

“GPs, pharmacists and Health Trusts are all working flat out on the emergency escalation of the booster programme,” she said.

There has been a large uptake in the number of people getting the Covid-19 booster jab in the past week. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“We are all hugely encouraged by the numbers of people continuing to come forward. Every effort is being made to keep waits to a minimum and to further increase the programme’s capacity.

“Our official total for boosters and third doses administered now stands at 639,357. I expect that to grow substantially in the coming days.

“From next week, the booster programme will be open to 18-29 year olds who received their second dose at least three months previously.

“People are also still coming forward for their first and second doses and I would urge anyone who still remains unvaccinated to take up this opportunity as soon as possible.

“Eighty seven per cent of the population aged 12 and over have now had at least a first dose. That increases to some 91 per cent for the 18-plus age group.”

Details of the Trust vaccination clinics are listed below and while walk-in options are available, booking is encouraged at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/

A new feature on the online booking platform gives instant information on vaccination clinics across Northern Ireland.

Users can type in their postcode or town and find out about all the Trust and pharmacy clinics close to where they live: COVID-19 Vaccine Service for NI (hscni.net)

For the latest information on Trust vaccination clinics check Trust websites. Their planned clinics over the weekend include:

NORTHERN TRUST

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Saturday, December 18 and Sunday 19: 9am – 5pm (closed 12.30 - 1pm).

Monday to Thursday: 9.30am – 8pm.

Walk in capacity is extremely limited – please book online.

Coleraine Leisure Centre

Monday, December 20: 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey *FULLY BOOKED*

Saturday, December 18 and Sunday 19: 9.30am – 4.30pm

SOUTH EASTERN TRUST

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block

Monday-Sunday: 8.15am - 8pm

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre *FULLY BOOKED*

Monday – Sunday: 9.30am - 7.30pm.

Downshire Hospital, Great Hall

Saturday and Sunday: 9.30am - 3.30pm

SOUTHERN TRUST

South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

Saturday, December 18, Sunday 19, Monday 20: 8am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Newry Leisure Centre

Saturday, December 18 and Monday 20: 9am-8pm (last walk in 7pm)

The Junction, Dungannon

Sunday, December 19: 9.15am - 5.30pm (last walk-in 4.30pm)

WESTERN TRUST

Foyle Arena

Saturday, December 18: 9am – 8pm

Sunday, December 19: 9am – 5pm

Monday, December 20: 9am – 8pm

Omagh Leisure Complex

Saturday, December 18: 9am – 8pm

Sunday, December 19: 9am – 5pm

Monday, December 20: 9am – 8pm

Lakeland Forum

Sunday, December 19: 11am – 5pm