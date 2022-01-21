Covid Recovery funding for Arts organisations

The new funding scheme, opened by the Arts Council on behalf of the Department for Communities (DfC0, is part of a wider funding Covid Recovery Programme, co-designed with seven sectoral bodies.

The Covid Recovery Programme for Arts Organisations is open specifically to arts and cultural organisations whose primary work is based in Northern Ireland.

Its purpose is to reduce or remove organisations’ operating deficits. These are deficits which have arisen in the 2021/22 financial year because of the long period of lockdown experienced by the arts and cultural sector during the pandemic. It is hoped this support may alleviate the significant financial pressures arts organisations face, helping them to continue to contribute to the NI economy.

Covid Recovery Programme opens for Arts organisations

Applications will be accepted from organisations and venues working across all areas of the arts including drama, dance, literature, visual arts, music and participatory arts.

Eligible organisations may apply for funding to cover deficits between £10,000 and £50,000. In exceptional circumstances requests for larger awards will be considered.

Applications to the Arts Council’s CRPAO programme will close at 12noon on Friday, January 28, with decisions expected by the end of March 2022.