Craig Binnie: missing and last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms

The 34-year-old is described as being approximately 6’ 3” tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes on the side, a hoodie with a black jacket over the top, black sunglasses and trainers. He also had a black back pack.

Police say that Craig, who has been reported missing from the Belfast area may be in the Belfast of Lisburn area.

Anyone who has any information that may help locate him is please asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 636 of 13/06/22.