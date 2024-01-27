Craigavon Area Hospital midwife Eva Dalzell receives special award after more than 50 years service with NHS
Eva Dalzell, from Richhill, received the Cavell Star Award which celebrates the dedication of midwives and recognises the care they provide.
The awards are presented by UK-based charity Cavell to recognise nursing and midwifery staff who provide exceptional care for either colleagues, patients or patients’ families. .
Eva's colleagues from 2 West Maternity in Craigavon Area Hospital surprised the dedicated midwife with the award before her retirement.
They said: “Eva has worked for the Southern Trust as a midwife since 1974 and has a passion for midwifery-led care. She has served in the NHS for over 50 years.
"She is an extremely valuable team member who has been a pleasure to work with and who will be immensely missed by all her work colleagues and friends in Craigavon Maternity Unit. We hope that she enjoys a long and healthy retirement.”