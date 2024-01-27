Register
Craigavon Area Hospital midwife Eva Dalzell receives special award after more than 50 years service with NHS

A Co Armagh midwife has been presented with a prestigious award in recognition of her 50 years of hard work and dedication to patients.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Jan 2024, 02:13 GMT
Eva Dalzell, from Richhill, received the Cavell Star Award which celebrates the dedication of midwives and recognises the care they provide.

The awards are presented by UK-based charity Cavell to recognise nursing and midwifery staff who provide exceptional care for either colleagues, patients or patients’ families. .

Eva's colleagues from 2 West Maternity in Craigavon Area Hospital surprised the dedicated midwife with the award before her retirement.

Eva Dalzell received the Cavell Star Award on her retirement after 50 years’ service to the NHS. Picture: Southern Health Trust.Eva Dalzell received the Cavell Star Award on her retirement after 50 years’ service to the NHS. Picture: Southern Health Trust.
Eva Dalzell received the Cavell Star Award on her retirement after 50 years’ service to the NHS. Picture: Southern Health Trust.
They said: “Eva has worked for the Southern Trust as a midwife since 1974 and has a passion for midwifery-led care. She has served in the NHS for over 50 years.

"She is an extremely valuable team member who has been a pleasure to work with and who will be immensely missed by all her work colleagues and friends in Craigavon Maternity Unit. We hope that she enjoys a long and healthy retirement.”