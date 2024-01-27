Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eva Dalzell, from Richhill, received the Cavell Star Award which celebrates the dedication of midwives and recognises the care they provide.

The awards are presented by UK-based charity Cavell to recognise nursing and midwifery staff who provide exceptional care for either colleagues, patients or patients’ families. .

Eva's colleagues from 2 West Maternity in Craigavon Area Hospital surprised the dedicated midwife with the award before her retirement.

Eva Dalzell received the Cavell Star Award on her retirement after 50 years’ service to the NHS. Picture: Southern Health Trust.

They said: “Eva has worked for the Southern Trust as a midwife since 1974 and has a passion for midwifery-led care. She has served in the NHS for over 50 years.