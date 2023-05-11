A local charity, set up to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health for youths, has cycled 282 miles to raise vital funds at a special event in Portadown’s Asda.

Organised by the charity Just A Chat, the team aimed to cycle 237 mile (1 mile for every suicide recorded in NI in 2021) and they managed to cycle 282 mile with one hour to spare.

Conor Hegarty from Just A Chat and who organised the event said: “We had great support on the day from local kids, football clubs, charities, youth groups and much more. One of our fundraisers, Paul Beattie, cycled an incredible 80 miles on the day for us.

"Also we had a competition open to all local clubs and groups – A team of two cycled for 15 minutes and whatever team cycled the most miles won a £300 sponsorship package for new equipment. This was won by local Charity The Fitzone Foundation based in Legahory, Craigavon.

"The main part of our awareness campaign was to distribute leaflets which had information on local Mental Health Services that could help anyone in an emergency either with Mental Health Issues or Suicidal Thoughts.”

