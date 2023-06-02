A care worker from Craigavon has been awarded ‘Ambassador of the Month’ at an NI homecare agency.

Jessica Lynn, a Domiciliary Care Assistant, was praised for her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare.

Craigavon care worker Jessica Lynn (right) receiving her award.

Jessica was nominated by her manager, Honor Hawthorne, who said: “Jessica is a remarkable asset to Kingdom Healthcare, demonstrating unwavering commitment and care towards our service users while consistently going above and beyond in her role with exceptional hard work. Jessica's tireless efforts on behalf of her clients are matched only by her genuinely warm and humorous personality.”

Niamh Conaty, General Manager of Kingdom Healthcare added: “Employee satisfaction is of paramount importance at Kingdom Healthcare, and we hold our people in the highest regard. We take great pride in the accomplishments of our employees, and it is our pleasure to acknowledge Jessica's unwavering commitment and hard work. On behalf of the team, I extend our warmest congratulations to Jessica for this much-deserved recognition.”