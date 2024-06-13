Craigavon: emergency services called to scene of road traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jun 2024, 19:03 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 19:08 BST
Emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moyraverty West Road in Craigavon late on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said minor injuries were sustained in the incident, which happened around 5pm..

The road, which had been congested with traffic as a result of the crash, has now been cleared.

