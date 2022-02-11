In the last three months there has been a huge 30% rise in the numbers of people using the Food Bank as the cost of living soars.

Chris Leech who runs Craigavon Food Bank said: “In the past few years the majority of support given by food banks was due to benefit delays and changes. Whilst this continues to be a factor for concern, there is an increasing shift in the nature of crisis.

“Many average working families have found their outgoings increasing and yet incomes have either remained static or only marginally increased in line with inflation.

Outside a distribution centre in Lurgan for Craigavon Food Bank area

“Food Bank usage has increased by over 30% in the past three months (compared to the previous three months) to over 400 people per week requiring support.

“The cost of living has a disproportionate effect on single people and single parent families, with these groups making up 50% of those accessing food banks for support.

“Over half of those accessing a food bank state low income as their primary reason. NI has a low wage economy and many families are unable to absorb the realities of the headline grabbing cost increases within their already stretched budget.

“We have heard many times of the heat or eat choice that people often face. This impossible choice is becoming common place for many.

“Help with heating announced recently by the government is welcomed, but these stop-gap measures are exactly that – short-term.”

“You only have to visit your local supermarket to see the effects of rising food prices. 20 or 30p increases in basic items are commonplace and this is highlighted at the checkout when totals bills are £20 or £30 more than expected.

“The average household faces a rise in cost of essential bills such as electric, heating and petrol.

“Other bills such as rent, rates and telephone are fixed. Therefore there is less margin in budgets to pay for food,” said Chris.

“Many people will have unexpected bills and expenses in a month and therefore struggle to make ends meet.”

Laura Wylie CEO of Links Counselling said: “Waiting lists for mental health services are at an all time high and the rise in the cost of living is increasing systemic anxiety and creating a chasm between the rich and the poor.

“Poverty prevents people accessing timely mental health support and also contributes to the levels of stress experienced by many families.

“Stress like this, which is prolonged over a period of time can have longer term mental health impacts on individuals and families.”

Help is on hand for emergency and crisis situations, organisations like Saint Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army provide great community based support.

Craigavon Area Food Bank were visited by the Strategy Director for the Trussell Trust on Monday to discuss how Food Banks continue to respond to the rising needs in the community.

Matthew van Duyvenbode, chief strategy officer at the Trussell Trust, praised the work of the food bank and its ability to adapt to the changing conditions caused by Covid to maintain a high level of support to the community.

A network of food banks covers the ABC Council area and these include Armagh Food Bank, Storehouse Banbridge, Via Wings in Dromore and Craigavon Area Food Bank. Community Advice Craigavon and Community Advice Armagh have teams of highly trained staff to help with budgeting and benefits advice. There is also a national benefits support line called ‘Make the call’ which can provide benefits maximisation support.

For those struggling with debt, there are several CAP support centres across the area providing debt support and budgeting courses.

Why are the Trussell Trust interested in this area?

A spokesperson said: “We know that people who need to access a food bank are almost invariably struggling with money issues, with 95% of people using a food bank being described as destitute. Helping people address the underlying causes of their issues will help them move forward and make it less likely that they will need to use a food bank again in future. This work therefore benefits the communities we serve.

What kinds of financial inclusion services can we get support to develop?

A spokesperson said: “Financial inclusion services and projects often have a focus on the key areas of income maximisation and debt advice which have a particularly strong bearing on people’s day-to-day budgets. Over 80% of people who need to use a food bank are in receipt of benefits, and we know that issues with benefits are a significant driver of food bank use. Likewise, some 90% of people who need to use a food bank report having some debt, with around 6 in 10 behind with everyday bills. However, we are also able to support food banks who are looking at support which addresses wider drivers of food bank usage which may include other areas of advice such as immigration and housing, or support around financial capability, or meeting wider needs which impact on people’s finances.”

For more information check out www.craigavonarea.foodbank.org.uk/

