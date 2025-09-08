Craigavon homes evacuated as security alert causes 'significant disruption'
A number of properties have been evacuated in the Pinebank area.
Cordons are in place and police have asked the public to stay away.
Sinn Féin Councillor Jude Mallon has condemned the incident, which he described as having caused “significant disruption” to the local community.
He said he was at the scene, liaising with both people in the area and the PSNI.
"Due to the ongoing security alert in Pinebank, many residents have been forced to evacuate their homes,” he said,
"I want to commend the local GAA club Éire Óg, and Brownlow Hub, who have opened their facilities to support those affected.”
Cllr Mallon added that the situation remains ongoing and has asked the public to stay clear of the area until further updates are available.
A spokesperson for Éire Óg GAC confirmed: “Due to an ongoing incident in Pinebank this evening, the social club will remain open to residents who wish to avail of our facilities. Tea and coffee will be provided”