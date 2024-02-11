Register
Craigavon: Man to appear in court charged with possession of firearm

A man has been charged with possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Feb 2024, 19:38 GMT
The charge relates to a seizure made in Craigavon on Saturday evening in the Drumellan estate after the attention of police officers on mobile patrol was drawn to a man’s suspicious behaviour.

The 33-year-old is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said that, as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

