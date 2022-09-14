Produced by Banbridge Musical Society, tickets for the musical ‘All Shook Up’ at the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh, are now available.

This exciting show, featuring such songs as “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog”, is going to be the society’s first production performed in their new venue and running from Wednesday 5th October to Saturday 8th October at 8pm nightly.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

-

The Society hasn’t performed together in more than two years following the cancellation of their April 2020 production of Rent due to the pandemic.

The team are determined to come back with a bang and, with support from National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, ‘All Shook Up’ will be just the show to do it!

The cast of 'All Shook Up' which is on at The Marketplace Theatre in Armagh City. It's a comedy musical written around the music of Elvis. This production stars Ruairi McAlinden (Jim), Maille Connolly (Sylvia), Daniel May (Chad), Shane Curran (Dean), Jordan Walsh (Dennis) and front row: Claire Costello (Sandra), Emma Kelly-McGuckin (Natalie), Aimee McVeigh (Lorraine).

Tickets are now on sale from the Marketplace Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821

So, Come On Everybody, dust off those Blue Suede Shoes and get ready to get All Shook Up with Banbridge Musical Society!

The show stars Daniel May from Craigavon who has been performing in musicals, plays, pantos and concerts for more than 20 years.

He had been living in Belfast for a few years but recently returned to his native Craigavon and is keen to get back to pre Covid theatre.

Many might know him as the face of GNI Mag, Northern Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ publication. Previously he worked for the Newsletter, Portadown Times and Banbridge Leader. He also works part time for Jollyes pet store and does character work for BNL Productions and Peter Corry.

Daniel said: “Pre Covid work was booming, all in one year I toured with a new musical ‘My Sweetheart and Me’, played male lead Danny Zuko in Grease which was staged in The Marketplace Theatre, played Aladdin in a Summer Pantomime in Co Armagh and finished off the year with another Aladdin Production in Belfast's Crescent Arts Centre. Like everyone I had a really quiet couple of years. Projects were cancelled indefinitely and work dried up though with this show and two other projects in the pipeline the future is looking bright."

Daniel has worked with many societies and companies playing many memorable roles including Joseph which he has reprised on many occasions, Val Jean in Les Miserable, Roddy in Boogie Nights, Johnny in Dirty Dancing and Chad in All Shook Up to name a few. His greatest achievement was making the final 25 in BBC’s search for Joseph, “Any Dream Will Do” out of over 20,000 hopefuls.

He is excited about reprising the role of Chad with Banbridge Musical Society, "Five years have passed from I did this show and boy am I ready to take it on again, it is so much fun and high energy though my old brain is getting challenged with the choreography," he said laughing.

Tickets are now on sale from the Marketplace Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821