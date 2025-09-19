A Craigavon-based charity has been chosen to help unveil the brand new B&M store at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The discount retailer is officially opening the doors of its new store at 8am on Thursday, September 25, creating 30 new jobs.

The former 25,907sq ft Homebase store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme ahead of the grand opening.

B&M colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work it does for the local community. They chose the team from Bluebell Trust to take centre stage and officially unveil the new store.

The charity was founded in 2022 by a group of women in the Craigavon area. It works in collaboration with schools in Craigavon, Lurgan, and Portadown, to identity children and families who are struggling to pay for items within the school environment.

The Bluebell Trust organises and delivers a wide range of community initiatives, including fundraising events, toy drives, and school supply collections, to help that no child goes without the resources they need. The charity works closely with the community to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Examples of the help it provides includes items such as winter coats and school uniforms, along with school trips and swimming lessons.

"These items help them to be included in everyday school activities, allowing them to feel supported, included and valued,” the charity said.

A spokesperson for B&M added: “Bluebell Trust really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

The new store offers a wide variety of groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and ‘plenty more to explore’.

It also has its own 10,995 sq ft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and garden essentials.

The B&M spokesperson added: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”