Pinebank, which had been closed for a time due to the one-vehicle crash, has now re-opened.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of various motoring offences.

She is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch.