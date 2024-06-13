Craigavon Senior High School principal Ruth Harkness appointed to top post at new Causeway Academy
Ruth Harkness has been named as principal designate of the new Causeway Academy, which will bring together Coleraine College, Dunluce School, and North Coast Integrated College.
The new school is being developed in partnership with Ulster University and is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.
The co-educational, non-selective controlled integrated post-primary school is to be operational for September 1, 2026.
The announcement of Ms Harkness’ appointment and of the name of the new school was made by the Education Authority and the Interim Board of Governors.
She will lead the amalgamation of the three schools when she takes up the post in October 2024.
Ms Harkness has a wealth of experience and notable achievements spanning two decades. Prior to taking up her current role, Ms Harkness spent 14 years in Neston High School, her final four years as an assistant headteacher, a large 11-18 co-educational secondary academy in Cheshire, England.
She said: “I am honoured to lead this new integrated school in partnership with Ulster University, bringing three schools in the Causeway area together to create a shared vision and collective ambition valued by all in our community.
"Our students deserve the best, and I am committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and academically enriching environment. Together, we will create a school where every student feels valued, challenged, and prepared for their exciting futures.”
Jim McCartney, chairperson of the interim Board of Governors for Causeway Academy, welcomed the appointment.
“Ms Harkness’s commitment, dedication and exceptional leadership has resulted in positive change and continued success at Craigavon Senior High School. During her time there, the school has achieved its highest student outcomes and seen a significant growth in student numbers, with Ms Harkness leading the transition from delivery on two campuses to one all while maintaining a student-centred approach.
“At the heart of her leadership lies values that firmly place the student at the centre. She is committed to creating a nurturing and integrated learning environment which meets the needs of all young people. Ms Harkness is committed to fostering an inclusive community where diversity is valued and celebrated.”