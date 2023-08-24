The Craigavon Senior High School community is celebrating outstanding exam results, setting new standards of excellence in 2023.

The school is reporting ‘exceptional outcomes’ in this year’s GCSE and level 2 examinations.

Principal Ruth Harkness said: “The hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students, supported by our exceptional teaching staff and the solid commitment of parents and carers, have culminated in remarkable success.

"With an unwavering focus on providing the highest quality of education, Craigavon Senior High School has demonstrated its commitment to fostering academic excellence and personal growth. This year’s results not only reflect our students’ exceptional abilities, but also the spirit of collaboration and determination that defines our school community.”

Among the many notable successes at the school this year are the following: Justas Augustavicius (6 A, 2 B), Shakira McRoberts (1 A*, 4 A, 3 B), Girskis Kristupas (5 A, 3 B), Caleb Freeburn (1 A*, 3 A, 3 B, 1 C*), Matthew Boyd (5 A, 2 B,1 C), Alan Stefanski (5 A, 1 B, 1 C*), Lucy McClelland (3 A, 5 B), Kody Jack McGaffin (1 A*, 3 A, 1 B, 2C*), Antonio Peles (4 A, 2 B, 2 C*), Alexander Roleston (4 A, 3 B, 1 C), Wojtkowiak Milosz (3 A, 5 B), Laurie Keenan (3 A, 4 B, 1 C*), Grace Monteith (4 A, 2 B, 1 C*, 1 C), Grace Mutiti (4 A, 1 B, 3 C*).

Ruth Harkness continued: "These achievements are a clear testament to the tireless efforts of our students, who have risen to the challenges presented to them and exceeded all expectations. They are also a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff, who have consistently gone above and beyond to provide exceptional instruction and support, both in the classroom and beyond.”

1 . A proud day Mrs Laura Quinn and student Hollie Quinn with principal Ruth Harkness. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School

2 . Smiles of success Craigavon Senior High School principal Ruth Harkness and Mr B Mullholland, Chairperson of the Education Authority celebrate with the top performing students. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School

3 . A tense moment Milo Turkington opening exam results on Thursday. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School

4 . Looking pleased with their grades Bradley Armstrong and Adam Gordon opening their results on Thursday. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School