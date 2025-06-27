A Craigavon teenager who shows endless compassion and selflessness has received a young carer honour at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Alex Cooper, aged 17, was recognised for his outstanding dedication to caring for his younger brother Zachary, who has complex medical needs.

From managing daily medical routines at home to volunteering with local clubs Goal Line Youth Trust and Ripples Special Olympics, Alex’s commitment to helping others stood out to the judges. His compassion, maturity, and selflessness have made a lasting impact on his family and community.

The star-studded event took place in the Culloden Estate and Spa.

Young Carer winner, Alex Cooper with Coronation Street stars, Channique Sterling-Brown and Vinta Morgan, along with Jamie Thompson from category sponsor, Punjana at the Sunday Life Spirit of NI awards. Picture: Kevin Scott.

Now in their 16th year, the awards, run in partnership with Ulster Bank, celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things to support their family, friends, and neighbours.

Among those in attendance to celebrate the winners and learn more about their incredible stories were some of the most recognisable faces from the world of TV, film, music and sport.

Actor Mathew Horne, TV personality Linda Robson, local actors Ian McElhinney, Ciarán Hinds and Michael Smiley, and the cast of the BAFTA-award winning Blue Lights, were all in attendance to pay tribute to the nominees and to help them celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Guests were treated to performances by comedian Tim McGarry, an acoustic medley by Briana Corrigan, formerly of The Beautiful South, and DJ sets by dance duo Phats & Small and Mathew Horne.

Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, said the awards were a fantastic way to celebrate local heroes who make a positive difference to the lives of others.

"The Spirit of Northern Ireland awards have become a genuine highlight in Ulster Bank’s year as it is such a positive way to celebrate local heroes and the power of community.

"Each year we are given a powerful insight into the lives of ordinary people and see how they selflessly give their time and efforts to help those around them, and it is a genuine honour to partner with The Sunday Life to help tell these stories.”

Other winners on the night included a GP from Derry who supported a patient dealing with fertility issues, and a marathon runner from Portstewart who has completed 800 marathons ran in 800 consecutive weeks and has raised over £1,000,000 for local charities.