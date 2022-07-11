Craigyhill bonfire puts Larne in the record books at an incredible 202 feet high

The giant bonfire, which dominates the Larne skyline, was planned to be the biggest in the world,

This afternoon (Monday), the team behind its construction announced they had achieved their goal.

“So the land survey firm has been down the last few hours measuring with lasers and a drone, taking measurements from three separate areas around the green of the bonfire and it was just confirmed the height is 202.37208 feet. Record breakers,” they posted on social media.

The Craigyhill bonfire in Larne before the final touches were put to the structure. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The news prompted a rush of messages of congratulations from far and wide, with many online comments noting the cross-community atmosphere surrounding the incredible challenge.

One man said: “Not my thing but I’ve been catching bonfire fever myself watching this behemoth go up. Also delighted that it’s inclusive for all.”

Another remarked: “Well done Larne and a beacon for our culture not of division but tolerance and respect.”

However, the achievement has been tinged with shock and sadness following the death of well-known local man John Steele while he was helping to build the nearby Antiville bonfire.

Bonfire builders use a crane to set down the final part to the structure. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Craigyhill bonfire builders decided to go ahead with the finishing touches to their mammoth construction after Mr Steele’s family said it would be his wish for them to keep going for the record. With a crane on site, the final section was eased into position yesterday taking the giant pyre to more than 202 feet high - slightly over the current world record of 198.916ft.

Tributes will be paid tonight to Mr Steele ahead of the lighting of the huge structure, which has been dedicated to his memory.