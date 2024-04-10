Ten-year-old Layla Groves was crowned the World Champion in her age category at the event on April 3.

The local schoolgirl has been dancing for just two years with the long-established Royal Tara Dance Academy.

Layla had previously entered the contest last year and after being disqualified then for stopping, she was determined to come back fighting, according to her mum Debbie.

Alongside Layla’s remarkable achievement, the event was also a great success for fellow Royal Tara pupils, with four other champion spots and many podium places.

They included Cody Loughran, 13; Vicki Aiken, 20; Bonnie Lee Brooks, 23, and Caoimhe McCafferty, 16.

The Cumann Rince Dea Mheasa (CRDM) World Championships were held from April 3-6.

Commenting on the event, Royal Tara Dance Academy said: “A wonderful week with our dance family from Ulster and Edinburgh. We are so proud of you all! Congratulations to all schools who competed and to CRDM for running a fantastic event.”

1 . Dancing Championships Whitehead schoolgirl Layla Groves won the CRDM World Championship - Age 10 title in Dublin. Photo: Debbie Groves

2 . Dancing Championships Layla with her teachers Kylie Millar, Ruth McCalmont, Gail Johnston, Gwen Adair, and Jenna Hamill. Photo: Debbie Groves