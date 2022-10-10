Creeslough: book of condolence opens following tragedy

The devastation following the explosion in Creeslough.

Chair of the local authority, Councillor Córa Corry, said: “The people of Mid Ulster have many connections with Donegal and we are deeply saddened by the heart-breaking tragedy that has befallen the community of Creeslough.

"We are grieving for the victim’s families and the wider community during this incredibly difficult time.

"Many of our villages in Mid Ulster are rural just like Creeslough and we feel deeply the devastating impact this has had for all the residents of the village and its wider community.

"On behalf of the people of Mid Ulster District Council, I want to offer my sincere condolences to all those affected.

“You are in all our thoughts and prayers as you try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. I also want to take the opportunity to acknowledge the work of the residents, the emergency services and the volunteers from both sides of the border who have been involved in the difficult and traumatic rescue operation over the weekend, and who will continue to be involved in the coming days.”

You can sign the online book of condolence at: www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence

The victims - ranging in age from five to 59 - lost their lives in the disaster in the Co Donegal village.